Subjects taught in school are set to emphasize rounded learning
The new national curriculum framework aims to break silos and foster synergy across disciplines
School education is organized around the study of subjects. We don’t pay much attention to subjects until students reach the 11th grade and are forced to choose which ones to study. The grouping of subjects and requirements by boards, capacity of schools to offer different subjects, societal aspirations, higher education entrance requirements and competitive demand among students all influence these choices. Students are often slotted or ‘hard streamed’ into a particular discipline, such as Science, Arts or Commerce. Each stream is tightly defined, cutting off students from other subjects and fields. Such silo-ing have long been a weakness of our education, though not much public attention has been given to this matter. That it’s a weakness is now obvious and is often expressed as the need for ‘multidisciplinary education.’ Even the job market demands exposure and understanding of a wide range of subjects and fields. The National Curriculum Framework 2023 (NCF) addresses this matter squarely.