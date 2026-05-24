Two straits are all it took to hold the global economy hostage. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—through which about a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil once used to flow daily—has combined with Iran’s threat to close the Bab al-Mandab at the southern mouth of the Red Sea to transform a targeted military campaign into a full-spectrum maritime conflict of global consequence.
Submarine supremacy: India must pursue it to project power across the Indian Ocean region
SummaryThe West Asia Asia and Hormuz closure have shown the geopolitical value of command over seas and oceans. Iran’s submarines have held a vastly superior surface fleet at bay. As the theatre of war expand to the Indian Ocean Region, India must invest in undersea power projection.
Two straits are all it took to hold the global economy hostage. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—through which about a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil once used to flow daily—has combined with Iran’s threat to close the Bab al-Mandab at the southern mouth of the Red Sea to transform a targeted military campaign into a full-spectrum maritime conflict of global consequence.
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