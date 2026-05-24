Submarine supremacy: India must pursue it to project power across the Indian Ocean region

The latest war’s basic lesson: The current war has taught the world a critical truth: the ocean is no longer a free waterway for ships to traverse. Decades of uncontested American maritime supremacy had allowed us to treat it as such, even take maritime movement for granted. Cargo and passengers moved freely; oil flowed without interruption; trade expanded unchecked. But this year’s US-Israeli conflict with Iran has turned the Indian Ocean into an active theatre of hostility with no end in sight.