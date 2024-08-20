Opinion
Subsidies and MSP:It makes most sense for farmers to keep growing rice and wheat
Summary
- The high yield per hectare of rice and wheat when compared to pulses and oilseeds, and state procurement at assured prices make them commercially more profitable than other crops. An MSP mechanism only for poor farmers and a review of power subsidies can ease this imbalance.
The agricultural landscape in India is quite static. Farmers prefer to grow rice and wheat because of two reasons. The first is that some states subsidize power and water, which helps ensure large scale cultivation.
