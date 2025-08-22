SubwayTakes, Jimmy Fallon and the Jonas Brothers may not be enough for Google to attract AI sceptics
Alphabet’s launch of its AI-enhanced Pixel devices has been star-studded to say the least. While these celebrities may not be A-listers, they tap into niche interest groups across the internet. Attempting to appeal to everyone could work, or it could look more disingenuous than ever.
If you’re a tech company not called Apple, getting regular people to pay attention to your smartphone launch is a challenge. Your executives, who simply must be involved, are stuffy, wooden and, more often than not, Caucasian and old. Even worse, they’re not famous.