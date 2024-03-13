Success in solar energy may be a curse for Chinese panel manufacturers
Summary
- A tidal wave of investment in solar panels has led to a market glut, with prices sliding. Manufacturers are stricken but it’ll speed up the race for clean energy.
Ever since photovoltaic cells started popping up on pocket calculators and building roofs a few decades ago, solar power has faced a key drawback: It’s a nice technology, but there’s simply not enough of it to make a difference. Right now, it’s facing the opposite difficulty.