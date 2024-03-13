Success in solar energy may be a curse for Chinese panel manufacturers

You might think that’s a sign that the entire industry is headed for a crash, but previous high-tech revolutions offer reasons for optimism. Solar panels are ultimately semiconductors and they share a lot of similarities with the mainstream chip industry. Capital spending is colossal and rapidly becomes obsolete as the state of the art moves on. The product is highly commoditized, leaving few opportunities for differentiation. Demand growth is exponential, tempting manufacturers to stake out territory with little regard for profit. Without action, competition becomes so fierce that value ends up getting destroyed.