Avoiding the patriarch trap: Lessons in succession planning for Adani and Ambani
Summary
- When an iconic leader of a business dynasty steps down, the merits of a succession exercise alone are not enough. It needs at least two other ingredients.
Succession planning as a best practice has evolved and matured in Indian family businesses in recent years. However, challenges remain, particularly when a leader with a strong personality and personal brand steps down.
The latest succession plan announced by the Adani-led group should be viewed in this context. The phenomenal rise of 62-year-old Gautam Adani over the past 10 years, his apparent closeness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comparisons of wealth with billionaire Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries Ltd, and his group’s comeback after the damning Hindenburg report have all created a strong brand personality.
At Reliance, about a year ago, Ambani’s three children—Isha, Akash, and Anant—were appointed to the board as non-executive directors. Prior to that, leadership of the conglomerate’s retail business had been given to Isha, telecom to Akash, and the new green energy business to Anant.