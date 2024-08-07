Avoiding the patriarch trap: Lessons in succession planning for Adani and Ambani

Globally, succession planning has raised continued questions and doubts about the future of Berkshire Hathaway, which has been led by the legendary 93-year-old Warren Buffet since 1965. Similar doubts were raised at Apple Inc. when the iconic founder Steve Jobs died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 56. Fortunately, both companies have continued to do well, bolstered by the iconic reputations of Buffet and Jobs.