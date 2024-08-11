Succession: Like Biden, Boeing’s new CEO should only be an aerobridge leader
Summary
- Boeing has undergone so much turbulence that restoring stability is what its board will rely on CEO Ortberg for. It’s a heavy agenda he must fulfill, but for the US aircraft maker to regain its former altitude and success, it must start planning already for Ortberg’s successor.
Boeing Company has gotten a lot very wrong over the last few years, at times with devastating consequences. But when its board announced its new pick for CEO, the market seemed to think it had finally gotten something right. Investors sent the stock up 2% on the news that Kelly Ortberg would be its next chief.