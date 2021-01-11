Such a careless attitude to our privacy won’t do

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy, due to take effect on 8 February, would allow the app to access, store and share with Facebook and its partners a wide gamut of personal data related to commercial activity. This would be in addition to various forms of meta-data on the app-usage patterns of users that are shared anyway for purposes of analytics. Thanks to the renewed public scrutiny that the app’s privacy armour has attracted, cracks have been pointed out by security analysts even in its encryption system for messages, with its cloud backups seen as vulnerable to prying eyes. The app’s near-ubiquity among online Indians and its convenience are not in doubt. Indeed, these explain the success of its e-payment service, as also its claimed count of about 50 million business accounts on its platform. It is also true that WhatsApp could use all the information it obtains to provide innovative and well-aimed add-on financial services. But it is important all the same that people are not forced to participate in this. The European Union has data rules by which users can easily opt out of data-sharing with Facebook, but most other jurisdictions do not yet have adequate protections in place. As the alarm over WhatsApp’s revised policy has grown, some Indian companies have issued advisories asking employees not to share sensitive information on WhatsApp. Anecdotal accounts of an exodus from it are difficult to verify, but there has evidently been a rush in favour of Signal, an alternative network. On Sunday, Signal was the country’s most downloaded app available at Google Play Store, having leapt ahead of more than 200 other apps since the start of 2021. It was in such hot demand that its servers briefly got overwhelmed and its verification codes delayed.