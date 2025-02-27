Sudipto Mundle: On balance, India could gain from Trump’s policy blitzkrieg
Summary
- The US President’s disruptions are more an opportunity than a threat if we play our cards right. Tariff reduction would be good for our economy while benefits can be extracted from today’s shifting geopolitical dynamics.
From the very day of his second appointment as US President, Donald Trump has unleashed a blitzkrieg of executive orders which have turned many US policies on their head, sacked large numbers of government staff and disrupted governance systems. These disruptions are severely impacting the US, but are also reverberating throughout the world. It is an unrestrained and unprecedented display of raw power by the most powerful man in the world.