Eased export restrictions will cheer sugar producers—but removing this relic from the past is the real fix India needs
Summary
India’s sugarcane sector has evolved beyond the days when sugar was its sole product—yet the law governing it hasn’t. As the government reviews this outdated framework and eases export curbs, the real test will be if it can let market forces, not controls, drive growth and fair prices for farmers.
Share prices of sugar companies surged on Monday, with one clocking double-digit gains, after the government raised the annual allocation for exports to 1.5 million tonnes and scrapped the 50% export duty on molasses, a by-product of sugar production.
