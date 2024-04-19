Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Sugar rush alert: Nestle’s infant formula in hot water

Sugar rush alert: Nestle’s infant formula in hot water

Livemint

  • An investigation by Public Eye and International Baby Food Action Network found that sugar was added in the company’s infant milk-mix meant for less developed markets, but not in the stuff aimed at Europe and the UK. Why so?

In India, every Cerelac baby cereal variant has supplementary sugar, averaging nearly 3gm per portion.

Days after the Centre asked e-commerce companies to eject Bournvita and other drinks and beverages from the ‘health drinks’ category on their platforms, Nestle has landed in hot water. After Public Eye, a Swiss investigative organization, and International Baby Food Action Network sent samples of Nestle’s baby food products sold in Asia, Africa and Latin America to a Belgian laboratory for tests, sugar was reportedly found in the infant milk-mix meant for less developed markets, but not in the stuff aimed at Europe and the UK.

Days after the Centre asked e-commerce companies to eject Bournvita and other drinks and beverages from the ‘health drinks’ category on their platforms, Nestle has landed in hot water. After Public Eye, a Swiss investigative organization, and International Baby Food Action Network sent samples of Nestle’s baby food products sold in Asia, Africa and Latin America to a Belgian laboratory for tests, sugar was reportedly found in the infant milk-mix meant for less developed markets, but not in the stuff aimed at Europe and the UK.

In India, every Cerelac baby cereal variant has supplementary sugar, averaging nearly 3gm per portion. The same product had over 5gm per serving in Ethiopia and 6gm in Thailand. In 2022, the World Health Organization advocated the prohibition of supplementary sweeteners in edibles for infants, warning that exposure to sugar early in life could increase health risks.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

In India, every Cerelac baby cereal variant has supplementary sugar, averaging nearly 3gm per portion. The same product had over 5gm per serving in Ethiopia and 6gm in Thailand. In 2022, the World Health Organization advocated the prohibition of supplementary sweeteners in edibles for infants, warning that exposure to sugar early in life could increase health risks.

The old worry is that sweetened milk from packets can wean babies off mothers’ milk. It’s a sensitive issue for milk-formula makers. But for the sake of their own brand images, such companies must come clean on the sugar they use in products used for the nutrition of infants.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.