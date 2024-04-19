Sugar rush alert: Nestle’s infant formula in hot water

Days after the Centre asked e-commerce companies to eject Bournvita and other drinks and beverages from the ‘health drinks’ category on their platforms, Nestle has landed in hot water. After Public Eye, a Swiss investigative organization, and International Baby Food Action Network sent samples of Nestle’s baby food products sold in Asia, Africa and Latin America to a Belgian laboratory for tests, sugar was reportedly found in the infant milk-mix meant for less developed markets, but not in the stuff aimed at Europe and the UK.