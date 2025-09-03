Mint Quick Edit | What explains Tuesday’s sugar rush?
Summary
Amid a weak equity market, sugar business stocks zoomed as India’s government said it would lift its cap on ethanol made from sugarcane. Behind this exultation lies a tale of market intervention we could do without.
Sugar stocks defied the broader equity market’s weakness on Tuesday, many of them ending with double-digit gains as investors celebrated the government’s decision to lift its cap on ethanol production from sugarcane, with effect from November.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story