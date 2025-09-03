Hello User
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | What explains Tuesday’s sugar rush?

Mint Quick Edit | What explains Tuesday’s sugar rush?

Mint Editorial Board

Amid a weak equity market, sugar business stocks zoomed as India’s government said it would lift its cap on ethanol made from sugarcane. Behind this exultation lies a tale of market intervention we could do without.

The output limit was imposed to ensure that retail demand for sugar didn’t go unmet in case of sugarcane diversion to ethanol production.
Sugar stocks defied the broader equity market’s weakness on Tuesday, many of them ending with double-digit gains as investors celebrated the government’s decision to lift its cap on ethanol production from sugarcane, with effect from November.

Also Read: Diverting food security rice stocks to ethanol production flies in the face of economics

These companies will soon be able to produce more ethanol from sugarcane to meet rising demand. While this move is welcome, the sharp upswing in investor expectations of the industry’s future reflects the outsized influence of central policies on private businesses.

Also Read: Ready mix: After adding ethanol in petrol, govt now plans to blend isobutanol with diesel to make cleaner fuel

The output limit was imposed to ensure that retail demand for sugar didn’t go unmet in case of sugarcane diversion to ethanol production. Now that plentiful rain has made a bountiful crop of the sweet cane more likely, policymakers seem less worried.

Also Read: Ethanol-blended petrol: A fuel for the future or a faulty policy push?

From here on, the government should refrain from using output caps as a policy tool. The device is a relic of the Licence-Quota Raj. It distorts allocations that market forces would make in ways that usually reduce economic efficiency. Businesses require policy certainty and the ability to expand supply in response to price signals. As the use of ethanol-blended fuel rises, the more freedom they have, the better.

