Mint Quick Edit | What explains Tuesday’s sugar rush?

Sugar stocks defied the broader equity market’s weakness on Tuesday, many of them ending with double-digit gains as investors celebrated the government’s decision to lift its cap on ethanol production from sugarcane, with effect from November.
Sugar stocks defied the broader equity market’s weakness on Tuesday, many of them ending with double-digit gains as investors celebrated the government’s decision to lift its cap on ethanol production from sugarcane, with effect from November.
Also Read: Diverting food security rice stocks to ethanol production flies in the face of economics
These companies will soon be able to produce more ethanol from sugarcane to meet rising demand. While this move is welcome, the sharp upswing in investor expectations of the industry’s future reflects the outsized influence of central policies on private businesses.
From here on, the government should refrain from using output caps as a policy tool. The device is a relic of the Licence-Quota Raj. It distorts allocations that market forces would make in ways that usually reduce economic efficiency. Businesses require policy certainty and the ability to expand supply in response to price signals. As the use of ethanol-blended fuel rises, the more freedom they have, the better.