Manu Joseph: Publicizing causes for suicide is not just wrong, it’s dangerous
Has there been a rash of suicides among booth level officers as India’s electoral roll revision exercise gathers pace? Not if you put the numbers in perspective. Indian media must quit assigning headline-friendly ‘reasons’ behind suicide. It’s misleading and dangerous.
A dangerous thing the Indian news media does is attribute reasons for suicide. Any straightforward ‘cause’ cited for this form of death is at risk of being erroneous, apart from being dangerous, even if such a reason is sourced from a person’s suicide note. People are not taken so seriously when they speak of themselves in their best times, yet a note they write in their darkest hour is used to explain their final act.