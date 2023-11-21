Summits, discussions and pledges cannot mask an AI arms race for supremacy
Summary
- A fierce new geopolitical contest lies behind noble words on AI safety as a joint effort. Can nations walk their talk and preserve the ideals of multilateralism?
Governmental and business leaders recently converged at the Summit on Artificial Intelligence Safety, an event convened by the UK. This gathering resulted in broad commitments from 28 nations to collectively address the existential risks associated with advanced AI. Yet, it is evident that everyone wants to be the sole gold medallist in what’s a team effort.