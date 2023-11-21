Summits, discussions and pledges cannot mask an AI arms race for supremacy

Governmental and business leaders recently converged at the Summit on Artificial Intelligence Safety, an event convened by the UK. This gathering resulted in broad commitments from 28 nations to collectively address the existential risks associated with advanced AI. Yet, it is evident that everyone wants to be the sole gold medallist in what’s a team effort.

Nations, multilateral institutions and tech giants have been vocal about the urgent need for AI regulations that ensure fairness, uphold ethics and keep biases out of AI tools. India has been calling for responsible AI regulation that enables developing nations to participate in and benefit from advances in this technology. Right before the UK summit, US Vice-President Kamala Harris said, “Let us be clear: When it comes to AI, America is a global leader. It is American companies that lead the world in AI innovation. It is America that can catalyse global action and build global consensus in a way that no other country can."

The US has announced plans to establish a new AI Safety Institute. The UK declared a similar initiative. In the US, Microsoft has just signed on Sam Altman, who was forced out as CEO of OpenAI (of ChatGPT fame).

The competition among nations and tech giants for AI dominance exposes a fundamental contradiction. It raises questions about their true commitment to the ethical principles they espouse, as they are often seen to prioritize their own interests and tech superiority over the collective good. Even Elon Musk, who once advocated caution with AI, appears to have switched gears. Soon after the UK summit, he introduced Gork, his company’s first AI model.

Various nations are actively seeking their place in the AI landscape, each with its own approach. China, for instance, has placed AI at the core of its national strategy, aiming to become a global leader in AI by 2030. With substantial investments and a focus on AI research and development (R&D), China is positioning itself as a formidable participant in the AI race. The US, home to Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon and others, places emphasis on private sector innovation and entrepreneurial freedom. Though not a big player, Europe seems keen on regulatory leadership, pushing for stringent guidelines on AI ethics and safety, aiming to strike a balance between innovation and safeguarding human rights. The UK’s Frontier AI Taskforce is in talks with companies like Google DeepMind, Anthropic and OpenAI to get access to their models.

It is undeniable that the allure of supremacy in AI, already an industry placed at $15 trillion, is causing fault lines among nations. However, the irony lies in their simultaneous pursuit of AI supremacy while maintaining the facade of a collective endeavour.

Developing nations face formidable challenges in their ability to participate in the global AI development. Limited access to resources, both financial and human, hinders their ability to invest significantly in AI R&D. These countries may struggle to build the necessary infrastructure, foster a skilled workforce and attract investments. Moreover, the intellectual property landscape and concentration of AI expertise in wealthier nations can create barriers for developing countries. It’s hard for such nations to compete in fields where foundational knowledge and technology are controlled by a select few. Uneven access to the internet and technology can exacerbate disparities, as many citizens in poorer countries lack the connectivity and tools necessary to harness even the basic benefits of AI. Developing nations may not have the resources to establish robust AI regulations and monitor their enforcement effectively. This can lead to potential abuses and vulnerabilities, particularly in the areas of data privacy and cybersecurity.

AI supremacy holds the potential to usher in a new world order—or perhaps disorder. The race for AI dominance is more than just a technological effort; it’s a geopolitical and economic battle. From shaping international standards and norms in AI to controlling critical data and infrastructure, the stakes are high. This supremacy can disrupt existing power structures, alliances and economic hierarchies, creating a new order where traditional powerhouses might find themselves challenged (or even replaced) by emerging AI superpowers. What this race for AI supremacy portends is a new era of great power competition, where might is defined by algorithms, data and tech prowess, rather than traditional military strength. This AI arms race is marked by not only technological advances, but also economic strategies, espionage and cyber warfare tactics. The race for AI supremacy is, in essence, a race to determine who will set the rules and dictate the world’s future.

In a world where nations preach peace and cooperation, today’s scramble for AI dominance reveals the true extent of their self-interest and ambitions. The temptation to control the AI revolution, with its potential to reshape economies, redefine warfare and rewrite the rules of power, is driving a wedge between nations that threatens to fracture the very notion of working together for the common good. As the race for AI supremacy rages on, the world anxiously waits to see if governments can walk their talk and preserve the ideals of multilateralism in the face of the most potent challenge to national sovereignty in this digital age. The belief in a level-playing field is a noble aspiration. But being the best user of AI is a game that nations cannot afford to lose.