Summits, discussions and pledges cannot mask an AI arms race for supremacy

Developing nations face formidable challenges in their ability to participate in the global AI development. Limited access to resources, both financial and human, hinders their ability to invest significantly in AI R&D. These countries may struggle to build the necessary infrastructure, foster a skilled workforce and attract investments. Moreover, the intellectual property landscape and concentration of AI expertise in wealthier nations can create barriers for developing countries. It’s hard for such nations to compete in fields where foundational knowledge and technology are controlled by a select few. Uneven access to the internet and technology can exacerbate disparities, as many citizens in poorer countries lack the connectivity and tools necessary to harness even the basic benefits of AI. Developing nations may not have the resources to establish robust AI regulations and monitor their enforcement effectively. This can lead to potential abuses and vulnerabilities, particularly in the areas of data privacy and cybersecurity.

