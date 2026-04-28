Sun Pharma would appear to have got itself a sweet deal when it agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of US-based Organon for $3.7 billion in cash at $14 per share.
Sun Pharma’s deal to buy Merck-spinoff Organon ticks the right box on acquisition cost if not R&D
SummarySun Pharma’s acquisition of US-based Organon looks like a financial bargain for the global scale and market access it offers. But the Indian drugmaker may need to look elsewhere for an R&D boost that could put it at the cutting edge of healthcare.
Sun Pharma would appear to have got itself a sweet deal when it agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of US-based Organon for $3.7 billion in cash at $14 per share.
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