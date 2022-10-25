Sunak could give the UK no-fairy-tales leadership

By the time Truss’s short-lived government withdrew its reckless ‘mini budget’, it was too late. With pandemic outlays and high inflation as the context, only an administration credibly committed to fiscal restraint could get London’s cost of borrowing down again. While Sunak had reeled out a generous covid-relief package as chief of the exchequer, he is widely seen as a champion of low-spend governance. Public expenditure in normal times, he once said, must not exceed 37% of GDP. Long-tenor UK gilt yields, which had shot up by over a percentage point under Truss, have fallen since; the pound has recovered from its fright; and the Conservative politicians of Westminster who chose Sunak must hope he’ll steady their economy before they need to face the electorate again (by early 2025). If they fail to unite, he’s reported to have told them, the party’s chances were bleak. Instability within the UK and its ruling party—Sunak is its third PM in 2022 and fifth since Tories won power in 2010—could dim their future, no doubt, and this is fix-it time indeed, but the big dose of reality that Britons need is on Brexit, their 2016 referendum vote to exit the EU that led to all this dissonance.