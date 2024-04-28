Sundar Pichai has firmly put down an employee rebellion at Google
Summary
- Google rejected employee protests against its cloud service contract with Israel, sacking a bunch of protestors too, a departure from its more liberal past. But then, Alphabet can’t afford disruption over crucial defence-sector opportunities.
It has become clear over the last year that Silicon Valley companies, which could keep Wall Street happy with enormous growth alone, finally had to embrace the real world. This meant layoffs, cost savings and doubling down on profit. It also meant trimming wild moonshot ideas that sounded cool but burnt cash. And it meant ending the myth that these companies cared about employees bringing their “whole selves" to work. That was the stern message from Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai’s recent memo to workers, sent amid the latest round of discontent at the company—this time over its $1.2 billion contract (shared with Amazon) to provide cloud services to Israel. At least 50 Google employees have been fired for involvement in protests at its offices.