Sundar Pichai has firmly put down an employee rebellion at Google

Jeff Bezos’ Amazon took a different approach: “This is a great country and it does need to be defended," he said at the time as the company was jostling with Microsoft for a lucrative Pentagon cloud contract. Employees not on board with that could work somewhere else. Google is now directing its employees to consider the same. Defence money is flowing to technology companies. “America’s military-industrial complex has been rapidly expanding from the Capital Beltway to Silicon Valley," concluded a recent report from the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University. From 2018 to 2022, Alphabet received $4.3 billion from US defence spending compared with $13.5 billion for Microsoft and $10.2 billion for Amazon. As the defence sector, like every other industry, works to integrate cutting-edge AI, venture capital is pouring into defence tech startups: $100 billion between 2021 and 2023, according to Pitchbook, more than the amount in the previous seven years combined.