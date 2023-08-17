Superconductivity is awaiting a planet-changing breakthrough3 min read 17 Aug 2023, 09:54 PM IST
LK-99 failed to live up to its hype but a real superconductor would enable much that we dream of
Groundbreaking discoveries often start with whispers before they become roars. A few weeks back, those whispers revolved around a dark pebble-sized rock known as LK-99. This seemingly innocuous chunk, composed of lead, phosphorus, copper and oxygen, set the digital world ablaze, causing ripples in stock markets and sending scientists and investors into a frenzy. The frenzy was short-lived, but it still offered a tantalizing glimpse of what could be possible.