Superconductivity is awaiting a planet-changing breakthrough

How do these marvels happen? Anjana Ahuja explains it in a Financial Times article (bit.ly/3QF0Vqw). An electrical current, essentially a flow of electrons “is a messy affair—a bit like a dance floor of rowdy partygoers attempting a conga," she writes. “But below a critical temperature, many materials become superconducting: the electrons abruptly pair up and begin to move smoothly. It is as if the partygoers disappear amid clouds of dry ice—and instantly reappear as pairs of ballroom dancers gliding effortlessly in unison." This reduces resistance and enables lossless translation. The key is to make this happen at or near room temperature. There are usually two ways you know you have conjured a super conductor: the measured resistance plummets to zero, and it has a mystifying ability to start floating above a magnet (called the Meissner effect). Lee and Kim thought they had made this happen and the video clip of it gripped the world. Scientists rushed to prove its veracity or otherwise. Physicist Alex Kaplan’s explanatory tweet on it (bit.ly/3ODqW73) got 30 million views. There were ‘instructions’ on how to bake one of your own, and an aficionado livestreamed his effort to create one on Twitch with 16,000 people watching.