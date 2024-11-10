Superhuman AI may be the next Pied Piper of Hamelin for our kids
Summary
- There is good reason for humanity to be cautious in letting artificial intelligence (AI) be deployed in the field of education, especially at the school level. Letting AI bots or humanoids take over the education of our children, even as assistants, would risk losing control of their minds.
No technology released in recent memory has created the kind of excitement that Generative AI (GenAI) has. Let us assume that the people who are responsible for these astounding developments in artificial intelligence (AI) are also right about its future: AI will soon become more intelligent than human beings.