Supply chains move from just-in-time to just-in-case

First, diversification of supplier bases as a shield against geographical uncertainties. While this trend has dominated newsprint and mind-space for a few months, it is intriguing to see the lengths some companies are willing to go in their mission to diversify. A multi-billion-dollar industrial tools manufacturer, for example, is considering shifting its vendor base for a high-cost precision tool—traditionally manufactured using advanced technologies by skilled labour only in the EU—to developing markets in Asia, where it will need to establish much of the required infrastructure from scratch. The move will come at a significant additional cost, but it is an investment the company is willing to add as a one-time “cost of resilience" to its total cost of ownership of the supply chain.