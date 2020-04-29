Support to WHO critical, says EU envoy to India Ugo Astuto

As the world grapples with the novel coronavirus disease that has sickened upwards of 3.1 million people and caused the deaths of more than 217,000, India and the European Union (EU) are working together to develop a vaccine to combat the SARS-CoV2 virus that causes covid-19, says EU’s ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto. In an interview to Mint, the ambassador also spoke of the need to strengthen multilateralism and a rules based world order underpinned by the values of democracy. He also expressed support for the World Health Organisation (WHO), revealing that the EU would host an online pledging conference on 4 May to raise funds to fill gaps for developing rapid diagnostics, treatments and vaccines worldwide. Edited Excerpts.

The EU is seen as the second wealthiest and one of the most advanced regions of the world in terms of healthcare, technologies etc. Why do you think the EU is the most affected due to covid-19?

The EU is the world’s second largest economy by GDP. However, if there is one thing that this crisis has taught us is that a pandemic spares no one. It stops at no border and recognizes no difference: the world is one. The coronavirus has created an unprecedented global turmoil. Tackling this global crisis, and its consequences, requires multilateral solutions and international cooperation and solidarity.

The EU has moved assertively to prevent further spread of the virus, protect its citizens and support those in need. The EU is firmly committed to international cooperation and multilateral solutions in tackling the pandemic and its consequences, working with our international partners and multilateral and regional organisations. We are taking the lead in developing a truly global agenda for enhanced pandemic preparedness, working with partners, including India, with a particular focus on the development of a vaccine.

The EU apologised to Italy for not being supportive enough in its handling of the crisis there. Within EU itself, why was it that Brussels was seen as wanting in its response to the crises in Italy, Spain etc? Is there a lesson for the EU here – in terms of better coordination among member states perhaps? Is the EU weaker today than before?

No one around the world was really prepared for a crisis of this magnitude. It has taken some time for everyone to realise the dimension of the challenge. But Europe has now become the world's beating heart of solidarity. In the past few weeks, the EU has been standing up to the challenge: we have put in place extraordinary measures to deal with the crisis. We have created a common stockpile of medical equipment and invested in research for treatments and vaccines. We have organised joint procurements for the most urgent supplies.

We have set up a team of experts from across Europe to share the best knowledge to save lives. In short, we are using every available tool to save lives together and protect livelihood. This truly European spirit of solidarity is in action every day, all across the Continent. You see it where paramedics from Poland and doctors from Romania save lives in Italy. Where ventilators from Germany provide a lifeline in Spain. Where hospitals in the Czech Republic treat the sick from France. I think Europe will emerge from this crisis even stronger and more determined as a Union based on trust and solidarity.

Linked to the question above – are we likely to see the emergence of more nationalistic and rightwing policies/tendencies among the countries not only in the EU but also elsewhere due to this crisis? And what does that mean for liberalisation and globalisation as we know it now?

In a crisis, the instinct is often to turn inwards. However, doing so would simply mean that all of us would struggle longer, with higher human and economic costs. Given the global nature of this crisis, what is needed is a radical scaling up of international cooperation. The coronavirus requires a global response. We must all pull together, at both bilateral and multilateral level. The European Union is working towards a common international approach to fight the pandemic. Together with partners such as India, we can shape the global agenda, fostering multilateralism and international cooperation. We will all face serious challenges in the wake of this crisis. The digital economy, climate and health will be key in global discussions: all three topics will have to be factored into every calculation.

The US has said that it will stop funds to the World Health Organisation. What about the EU?

We believe that this is the moment when we need to pull together, joining our efforts. Only by cooperating across borders, can we beat the virus. A global pandemic needs global solutions and the UN and WHO have a significant role to play in this respect. EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell recently relayed EU’s support to the WHO at this critical moment along with its commitment to work towards mobilising additional resources.

The EU has already mobilised more than €400 million to boost global preparedness, prevention and containment of the virus, both inside and outside Europe. Part of this amount is used to support the WHO.

We will host an online pledging conference on 4 May, in close coordination with the World Health Organisation. This will aim to help fill the immediate funding gaps for developing rapid diagnostics, treatments and vaccines worldwide. Let me finally point out that as part of our global response, the EU is mobilising €15.6 billion to help vulnerable partner countries around the world deal with the impact of the pandemic.

How do you look at cooperation between India and the EU on a vaccine for the SARS-CoV2 virus?

With India, we have already a longstanding and robust cooperation on research and innovation. For instance, we are working together on a new generation of influenza vaccines, which means that both scientific communities know and trust each other.

We are also joining hands with India in multilateral fora. The EU is coordinating international initiatives under the Global Research Collaboration for Infectious Diseases Preparedness, which brings together 29 funding bodies including the Indian Council of Medical Research and the WHO. The EU supports this network with up to €1.3 million. The EU is also contributing €20 million to the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovation of which India is a founding member, with a focus on vaccine development.

The general consensus seems to be that there will be a major change in the global order as we know it today after the pandemic that is. Would you agree with this? If yes – what role do you see for India in this new order?

It is difficult to gauge now the magnitude of the changes that the coronavirus pandemic will bring. The world may look very different after the event. What is already certain is that only by cooperating across borders can we beat the virus and contain its consequences.

A pandemic needs global solutions. The covid-19 emergency cannot be solved within one country or by going alone. We need to step up international cooperation among scientists, economists and policy-makers. The initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the global response in the framework of the G20 was very timely, in this respect. Both the EU and India believe that we are all best served by multilateralism and a rules-based world order, underpinned by values of democracy and solidarity. This is a time for solidarity and cooperation. The way we address the crisis now will also have a bearing on the future we are shaping.

