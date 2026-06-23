The Supreme Court’s Amazon ruling has revealed a gap in the CCI’s authority over corporate mergers

The Supreme Court recently set aside a penalty of ₹202 crore imposed on Amazon by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The issue dates back to 2019, when the CCI approved Amazon’s strategic investment in Kishore Biyani’s Future Group.
In 2020, Future’s decision to sell its retail business to Reliance Retail without consulting Amazon triggered a wave of litigation between Future and Amazon. This included Future’s complaint that Amazon procured its CCI approval based on incomplete and incorrect information.
In December 2021, the CCI found Amazon guilty of not accurately notifying the Future deal and misrepresenting as well as suppressing material information.
Now the Supreme Court order provides important guidance on the statutory limits of the CCI’s merger-control powers. It held that the CCI could not examine a ‘combination’ after one year of its taking effect (sunset period). When the CCI order was issued in 2021, it faced criticism that circumventing the statutory sunset period could cause uncertainty and hurt investor confidence.