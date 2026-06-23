The Supreme Court’s Amazon ruling has revealed a gap in the CCI’s authority over corporate mergers

The Supreme Court recently set aside a penalty of ₹202 crore imposed on Amazon by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The issue dates back to 2019, when the CCI approved Amazon’s strategic investment in Kishore Biyani’s Future Group.
The Supreme Court recently set aside a penalty of ₹202 crore imposed on Amazon by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The issue dates back to 2019, when the CCI approved Amazon’s strategic investment in Kishore Biyani’s Future Group.
In 2020, Future’s decision to sell its retail business to Reliance Retail without consulting Amazon triggered a wave of litigation between Future and Amazon. This included Future’s complaint that Amazon procured its CCI approval based on incomplete and incorrect information.
In 2020, Future’s decision to sell its retail business to Reliance Retail without consulting Amazon triggered a wave of litigation between Future and Amazon. This included Future’s complaint that Amazon procured its CCI approval based on incomplete and incorrect information.
In December 2021, the CCI found Amazon guilty of not accurately notifying the Future deal and misrepresenting as well as suppressing material information.
Now the Supreme Court order provides important guidance on the statutory limits of the CCI’s merger-control powers. It held that the CCI could not examine a ‘combination’ after one year of its taking effect (sunset period). When the CCI order was issued in 2021, it faced criticism that circumventing the statutory sunset period could cause uncertainty and hurt investor confidence.
Now, the court has unequivocally clarified that the sunset period is sacrosanct and cannot be sidestepped in any manner. Interestingly, the court also noted that in an era of foreign investments being affected by geopolitical uncertainty, regulators ought to act with fairness and reasoned consistency to strengthen market confidence.
The court also provided much-needed guidance on the tests for imposing penalties for failure to notify a ‘combination’ to the CCI or gun-jumping (Section 43A of the Competition Act) and for misrepresentation or suppression of material information (Sections 44 and 45). A gun-jumping provision cannot be invoked to penalize the mischaracterization of material submitted to the CCI.
Similarly, a penalty for suppression cannot be imposed merely for ‘lack of candour’ during the review process. Before imposing such a penalty, the CCI must first ascertain whether India’s competition rules required disclosure and then demonstrate how such information was material for its review.
The court also clarified that the CCI had no statutory power to ‘suspend’ or ‘revoke’ its approval (even if such an approval was obtained through fraud). Such conduct can only be penalized for misrepresentation or suppression. Without the power to revoke or impose significant gun-jumping penalties (up to 1% of the combined entity’s turnover, assets or deal value), the CCI’s key challenge would be to effectively deter parties from strategically suppressing or mischaracterizing material information.
The maximum penalty for suppression or misrepresentation in a combination inquiry under Section 44 remains insignificant (increased from upto ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore in 2023).
Such a modest penalty exposure could fail to disincentivize a mischievous party from trying its luck at misleading the CCI by underplaying a potentially problematic aspect of a large deal running into hundreds or thousands of crores.
Therefore, India could consider stepping up the penalty under Section 44 through an amendment. The penalty may be linked to the scale and size of the parties or the transaction, to ensure that it is daunting even for large enterprises. This may also be supplemented by granting the CCI limited revocation authority to deal with certain exceptional situations; for example, if an approval is procured by deceiving the Commission.
These reforms could not only preserve the predictability and finality of the CCI’s merger review process, but also reinforce the obligation of companies to make proactive, accurate and contextually complete disclosures to it.
Even the European antitrust authority is vested with the power to revoke and impose significant penalties (up to 1% of the parties’ aggregate turnover) for incorrect or misleading information.
Over the past decade, the European Commission has imposed significant penalties on various companies for providing incorrect or misleading information during merger reviews. In the Facebook-WhatsApp deal, for example, the parties were penalized €110 million after the European Commission found their subsequent conduct contrary to the representations made during the review process.
In the case of Merck-Sigma-Aldrich, the European Commission discovered an undisclosed innovation project through information received in subsequent divestiture proceedings. Although it had the power to revoke approvals, it did not exercise it. Europe’s experience suggests that revocation power (when used judiciously) tends to act as a credible deterrent against misrepresentations and does not necessarily compromise regulatory certainty.
Finally, it is worth highlighting that the Amazon-Future dispute arose amid highly unusual circumstances, which guided many of the court’s observations. However, these observations should not be read as weakening the merger-control regime or a lowering of the disclosure obligations of parties. The court has merely drawn boundaries for the CCI’s existing powers and flagged statutory gaps that Parliament might have to close.
Until then, the onus is on parties to engage with the CCI candidly and honestly. Its ability to deliver expeditious approvals rests on trust—which if compromised by the actions of a few miscreants may undermine the effectiveness of the whole regime.
The authors are, respectively, head and senior associate, CompLaw.