Opinion
Ayurvedic medicines mustn’t get a free pass on advertising
Summary
- India’s Supreme Court has upheld a ban on misleading therapeutic claims and done the cause of public health a favour. As Ayurvedic product launches face lighter regulation than allopathic drugs, we should at least keep their ad spiels in check.
The outbreak of covid in 2020 sparked a global war against a deadly new virus. Away from the spotlight, it also triggered a grand domestic battle between advocates of allopathy and Ayurveda.
