JSPL-Bhushan case: Time to rewrite India’s insolvency code?
SummaryThe Supreme Court’s scrapping of a big acquisition by Jindal Steel & Power Ltd raises troubling questions over the efficacy of India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Should we reform it? If so, along what lines?
Few come out smelling of roses from the Supreme Court (SC) ruling that annulled the takeover of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL) by Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) and ordered BPSL’s liquidation, using the SC’s special powers to ensure “complete justice" under Article 142 of India’s Constitution.