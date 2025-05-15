Mint Quick Edit | Hear out the SC on laws and effects
SummaryWhile ruling on a case under India’s competition law, the Supreme Court held aloft an “effects-based” standard of adjudication in support of taking economic consequences into consideration. This is notable for more than one reason.
The Supreme Court’s decision on Tuesday in a competition-law case is eminently notable. More than a decade after the Competition Commission of India found Schott Glass India guilty of abusing its market dominance, the apex court has put a final stamp on a reversal of that finding, noting firms mustn’t be penalized for their size, unless they’re shown to have disrupted rivalry in a market.