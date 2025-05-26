The SC’s Schott Glass verdict struck bullseye in favour of policy certainty
SummaryIn its recent judgment on an antitrust case involving Schott Glass India’s market practices clamped by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the Supreme Court has done the economy a significant favour. It has drawn a line between market dominance and abuse, a distinction that must be honoured.
There’s a temptation that afflicts every regulator over time: the urge to intervene. Like the man with a hammer who sees everything as a nail, some regulators across the globe begin to see their relevance lying in their reach, not their restraint. They start mistaking regulation for virtue and enforcement for wisdom. Markets, in their view, are suspect until proven innocent.