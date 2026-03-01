In a recent judgement in the Supertech case, the Supreme Court held that the focus of insolvency resolution in real estate cases should be on home completion rather than liquidation. We had argued for such an approach in our article in Mint on 7 October (shorturl.at/mTftF). This judgement should fundamentally alter the real estate insolvency process and bring relief to thousands of tormented homebuyers.
Tackle injustice: Act decisively to protect homebuyers stranded by insolvent real estate companies
SummaryThe apex court has clarified that in real estate insolvency cases, resolution must focus on protecting homebuyers and ensure project completion rather than liquidation. But unless regulators, insolvency professionals and disclosure rules align with this goal, that promise risks remaining on paper.
