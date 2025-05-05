Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | JSW-Bhushan case: Close insolvency process gaps
SummaryThe scrapping of JSW’s acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel under India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by the Supreme Court doesn’t just impact one resolution case. It spotlights a need to minimize faulty IBC resolutions in general.
Last week, the Supreme Court set aside the acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd by JSW Steel. This raises fresh questions about the integrity of how insolvencies are resolved in India.
