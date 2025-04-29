Opinion
Mint Quick Edit: Over-the-top obscenity versus over-regulation
SummaryThe Supreme Court has taken up a petition asking for India to regulate online obscenity. Think Netflix, Amazon Prime and other platforms. But rules already exist. Keep the risk of over-regulation under watch.
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to over-the-top streaming platforms, Netflix and Amazon Prime among them, as well as the Union government and some Big Tech firms over “obscene" content available online.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more