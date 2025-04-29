Mint Quick Edit: Over-the-top obscenity versus over-regulation

This was in response to a petition seeking its regulation that the court agreed to consider. “Yes, Mr Solicitor? Do something... something legislative," Justice B.R. Gavai told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The latter seemed to share the petitioners’ concerns, observing that some content “was so perverted that even two respectable men cannot sit together and watch". While some regulation is in place, Mehta added, more is under consideration.

True, guidelines already exist under the IT Rules of 2021 that apply to digital intermediaries. Action has also been taken under these, reportedly. Framing new rules may run the risk of over-regulation. What is obscene and what isn't is a subjective call that tends to differ from one viewer to another.

A legal definition that is not open to diverse interpretations may prove elusive. It may be better for the government to first review how well its existing regulations are being followed by digital players.