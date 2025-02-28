The Supreme Court’s order has implications for India’s merger control regime
Summary
- Its order on the requirement of prior CCI approval for resolution plans that qualify as a combination under the Competition Act can alter the corporate insolvency resolution process and shake up settled protocols for merger control filings in India
Ever since India’s implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), it has been clear that all transactions emanating from resolution plans under the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), where the entities meet the jurisdictional thresholds under the Competition Act, 2002, will require approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).