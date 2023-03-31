Supreme Court ruling could improve accountability in loan fraud cases

Supreme Court ruling could improve accountability in loan fraud cases4 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 02:20 PM IST
By saying that borrowers must get a chance to defend themselves before having their accounts frozen on fraud charges, the court has offered the government a chance to strengthen corporate governance and include more safeguards in state-owned banks
The Punjab National Bank fraud case featuring Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi – both of whom fled India – was first reported more than six years ago. It triggered a chain of events, including the labelling of hundreds of loan accounts as fraudulent.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×