Supreme Court ruling could improve accountability in loan fraud cases

These arguments may not cut ice with the central bank and bankers in general. After he left the RBI, Urjit Patel, who was the governor during all of this, wrote in his book, ‘Overdraft: Saving the Indian Saver’, that cases of substantive economic significance had remained open or not achieved closure for years. Because of that, the overall enforcement mechanism did not provide enough of a deterrent relative to the potential gains from such frauds.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}