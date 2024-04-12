Supreme Court’s Delhi Metro verdict opens a Pandora’s box for PPP infra projects
Summary
- Last year the finance ministry instructed state-owned companies not to contest adverse awards to help build a non-adversarial climate on arbitration. The Supreme Court’s verdict undercuts those instructions.
The Supreme Court this week reversed an arbitration award, a Delhi high court order, and its own previous decision in rejecting a ₹8,000-crore claim by Anil Ambani owned Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Ltd (DAMEPL) against Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).