Since then, a single-judge high court bench and a two-judge Supreme Court bench have upheld DAMEPL’s plea. Ranged against those were the orders by a division bench of the high court and now a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court. By any reckoning, this is a huge rollercoaster ride through the Indian courts system. Meanwhile, the costs had risen as the sum, including interest, was way beyond the financial capacity of DMRC and would have to be borne by both the centre and the Delhi government, equal shareholders in the company.