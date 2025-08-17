The issue is morally complex. Guardians of stray dogs deny the scale of the problem. They say the numbers of dog bites and rabies deaths are exaggerated, and that stray dogs don’t attack without reason. But this is unlikely to be the view of most Indians. Dogs are a danger, especially to children, disabled and the old. Like people, they are endearing when powerless. But, at the slightest whiff of an upper hand, as in the presence of a scared child, they are beasts.