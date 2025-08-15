Justice astray? The Supreme Court’s dog order is unfair and impractical
The apex court's order on NCR’s stray dogs evoked outrage in the country’s capital and beyond. It seems to not only ignore ground reality and scientific evidence, but also compassion in its zest for extreme measures. That the Supreme Court has taken up the matter again offers a glimmer of hope.
The Supreme Court's recent directive to round up and relocate all stray dogs in the National Capital Region to canine shelters within eight weeks appears to represent not just a failure of judicial wisdom, but a betrayal of the principles of reason and justice that should guide our highest court. The order, issued by Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan, could amount to a death sentence for thousands of voiceless creatures.