Justice astray? The Supreme Court’s dog order is unfair and impractical

The predictable consequence has already begun to unfold. Stray dogs have been rounded up by untrained municipal workers using coercive methods—nets, ropes and batons—that cause trauma to animals whose only crime is existing without a human custodian. These creatures, many of whom have lived peacefully in neighbourhoods for years, are being torn from familiar territories and crammed into overcrowded shelters where conditions are so stark that survival becomes a matter of chance rather than care.