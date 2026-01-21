Why the Supreme Court’s Tiger Global verdict matters: It may make foreign investors reprice their risks
The Tiger Global–Flipkart ruling shakes the ground on which many foreign investments in India were made. By unsettling tax certainty, treaty comfort and sovereign assurances, the SC judgement could make investors redo their exit math and deter fresh capital inflows.
The Supreme Court’s ruling in the Tiger Global-Flipkart stake-sale case has been framed as a blow against tax-treaty abuse. In reality, it does something far more consequential: it rewrites the operating assumptions under which foreign capital has been invested in India for decades.