Sure, insure people, but public healthcare for all is a must for Viksit Bharat

Considering India is among the countries with the highest number of road accidents in the world, it’s welcome news that victims are on the Centre’s policy agenda for help. Too many lives are lost in such accidents. Prompt medical attention might have saved many of these lives. Those in dire need sometimes get turned away or face the danger of delayed treatment while hospitals figure out who will pick up their bills. Delays can harm even patients whose health is insured, as prior approvals for cashless procedures can take hours in a loop of claim checks. Given this backdrop, the government’s plan to facilitate cashless accident emergency care is thoughtful.