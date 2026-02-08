Surjit Bhalla: Viksit Bharat may hinge on deeper economic ties with the world’s most vibrant free market
Engagement with the world’s pre-eminent free market is more important for India than any other relationship. It could deliver far more than trade gains. It could impact how policy is made in New Delhi, revive private investment and enlarge space for market-led growth.
There are two basic elements to any successful development strategy: growth and redistribution. Over the last decade, the Narendra Modi government has been very successful with policies of redistribution. Indeed, India’s record on inclusive growth has likely been among the best in the world.