The India-US trade deal will do what no other deal can do—revive private investment in India. The country and its people will gain; and the losers will be our policy bureaucrats. In the language of economists, major reforms will now be endogenous. What does one mean by ‘endogenous’? Policymaking will now no longer be controlled by bureaucrats but by market forces—with the state playing a facilitative role. Good policy will now emerge from a pool of actors acting in their own best interests, rather than via the Kafkaesque diktats of bureaucrats.