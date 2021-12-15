Surplus liquidity in the system: How it came and how it may go

The puzzle was the success of RBI’s bond acquisition spree through GSAP, as it went about buying securities from banks. Together with OMO, a total of ₹2.4 trillion has been released by RBI so far this year with the goal of anchoring yield expectations. The logic of this was hard to understand because there was little point in banks giving up securities which paid an annual interest rate of, say 5-7%, depending on their residual tenor, to get cash that was put in the reverse repo or V3R window for returns of just 3.35-3.75%. These operations led to a negative carry for banks. It would have made sense if they procured liquidity to extend loans at 9% or more per annum. One justification was that the securities were illiquid and banks got a chance to offload these even though their returns were ultimately negative.